Michigan Special Education System Faces Scrutiny Over Services, Complaints and Teacher Shortages

SAGINAW, Mich. (WOWO) — Parents of children with disabilities are demanding stronger oversight and better services from Michigan schools, telling state education officials that families are being forced to fight for support their children are legally entitled to receive.

More than 75 parents and advocates attended a Michigan State Board of Education Special Education Committee meeting in Saginaw on Monday. It was the committee’s first public meeting outside Lansing since the bipartisan group was formed in June to identify ways to improve special education across the state.

Parents described students missing out on specialized classroom services, difficulties communicating with school districts and battles over the implementation of individualized education programs, or IEPs.

Terricina Jackson, a Saginaw-area advocate and mother of a 9-year-old boy with autism, called on the state to hold school administrators and districts accountable for alleged violations of students’ rights and failures to implement IEPs and provide families with information.

Jackson told Bridge Michigan she has seen little action despite years of families raising concerns.

State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh, a Democrat from Saginaw, acknowledged the state does not have all the answers and said the committee was created to hear directly from parents.

Other parents described the amount of time and effort required to secure basic educational services for their children.

Jennifer Gruesbeck of Saginaw Township said parents should not have to reach a breaking point before getting their children help. She said families are often forced to become experts in special education, document incidents, attend repeated meetings and risk their jobs while fighting for services.

Carrie Dickerson, a parent and advocate who traveled two hours to attend, said holding meetings around the state is appreciated but can still leave many families unable to participate because of work, caregiving, transportation and disability-related challenges.

The committee plans additional meetings in Oakland, Grand Traverse and Marquette counties, along with virtual sessions. Dates have not yet been announced.

The discussion comes as Michigan’s special education system faces broader concerns involving staffing, funding and the state’s complaint process.

About 226,800 Michigan students received special education services last school year in public schools, private schools or homeschool settings.

Schools continue to face shortages of special education teachers. Michigan also had one of the nation’s highest special education dropout rates as of last year, according to federal education data.

Parents and advocates have also questioned whether the state provides enough money to cover the cost of educating students with disabilities. Michigan reimburses local districts for a percentage of special education and transportation expenses, in addition to the state’s per-pupil foundation allowance.

Advocates have called for a weighted funding system that would provide more state money for students with the greatest needs.

The state’s complaint process is another point of contention. A 2025 Bridge Michigan review of state records found investigations resulting from parent complaints had increased 21% since 2018, while the overall special education student population grew by 3.6%.

Kourtney Sabourin, a parent of an 11-year-old with autism, said she has filed four complaints with the state and was dissatisfied with the outcome each time. She said districts face little meaningful consequence when they violate special education requirements.

The meeting also comes as the Michigan Department of Education reviews public feedback on proposed changes to special education rules.

One controversial proposal would eliminate the state’s so-called “stay put” provision. Under the current rule, when a parent or guardian files a special education complaint, the department can require a student to remain in the existing classroom or specialized program while the complaint is investigated.

The department argues the provision applies to legal proceedings rather than state administrative investigations and says it has been used only once in the 47-year history of Michigan’s complaint process. State officials say eliminating it would bring Michigan’s rules into alignment with federal disability law.

The Autism Alliance of Michigan and other advocacy groups oppose the proposed change.

State Superintendent Glenn Maleyko, who attended Monday’s meeting, said special education has been the leading concern raised during a listening tour he began in February. He described the issue as one of the most challenging areas of education and said state officials need to work with families and other stakeholders.

Sarah Earle, whose 14-year-old son has disabilities, said families want their concerns heard and meaningful changes made statewide.

The committee’s public meetings are intended to gather those experiences as state officials consider changes to special education services, regulations and accountability.