ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOWO) — The plastic pollution problem isn’t just in the Great Lakes, rivers and oceans. It’s also floating in the air, and University of Michigan researchers say a major source is something millions of drivers leave behind every day: worn-out tire tread.

A new study from U-M researchers analyzed airborne particles collected around school parking lots in southeast Michigan. They found that about one percent of all the particles examined were made of plastic. Tire-wear particles accounted for significantly more of that airborne plastic than other types of plastic pollution.

The findings add to growing research into microplastics — tiny pieces of plastic created as larger materials break down. Those particles can come from a variety of sources, including synthetic clothing, plastic products and vehicle tires.

Researchers collected particles in two ways: using passive samplers to catch dust settling out of the air and active equipment that pulls airborne particles in for analysis.

Organic and polymer chemist Anne McNeil, one of the study’s authors, said the one-percent finding can sound small until people consider how many particles are circulating in the atmosphere.

Some people hear that one percent of airborne particles are plastic and don’t consider it alarming. Others are immediately concerned about breathing in plastic, McNeil said.

The researchers also found evidence that the Great Lakes may contribute some microplastics to the atmosphere. Waves and breaking water can create an exchange between water and air, allowing particles to move in both directions.

McNeil described finding a rounded polyethylene particle containing calcium carbonate, a common mineral found in the Great Lakes. Its shape and chemical makeup suggested it may have originated in the lake before becoming airborne.

She called it the first evidence she knew of showing the lakes contributing microplastics to the atmosphere. But the evidence remains limited, and researchers do not currently consider the Great Lakes a major source of airborne plastic.

Tires are a much bigger concern.

As vehicles travel, friction wears down the rubber tread. Those particles collect on roads and along roadsides, where traffic can grind them into even smaller pieces. Wind and other forces can then carry the particles into the air.

McNeil said the process is easy to overlook because drivers see their tire tread gradually disappear without necessarily considering where that material ends up.

Synthetic clothing is another source, although researchers found it contributed a much smaller share of the particles in the study.

Atmospheric chemist Anna Schellin, who was not part of the school parking lot research, said synthetic fabrics can shed plastic fibers as people wear, wash and dry their clothes.

The lint that collects in a dryer trap is only part of the material released. Some fibers escape the system and can enter the surrounding environment.

Schellin has worked on separate research examining major sources of airborne microplastics in Michigan, using emissions data from state and global sources.

The health effects of breathing in these particles are still being studied. Research has identified potential effects on the lungs, and some of the particles found by McNeil’s team were at the nanoscale — small enough to be inhaled deep into the lungs and potentially enter the bloodstream.

Scientists are continuing to investigate how much plastic is circulating in the atmosphere, where it comes from and what can be done to reduce it. For now, the U-M findings point to a major everyday source of airborne plastic: the tires rolling across Michigan’s roads.