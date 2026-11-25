ST. MARYS, Ohio (WOWO) — Midwest Electric has awarded $15,625 to 17 charities and community projects across west-central Ohio through its Community Connection Fund.

The grants support a variety of programs and needs, including animal care, senior services, Christmas assistance, youth programs, food initiatives and equipment purchases.

Among the recipients in Allen County are the Delphos Canal Commission, which received $300 for exterior door replacements; the Delphos Community Christmas Project, which received $750 to help provide Christmas for children in the Delphos School District; and Spencerville Christmas Village, which received $1,000 to purchase toys for its Christmas Festival.

Family Promise of Northwestern Ohio received $1,500 to help cover laundry expenses for families staying in its shelter, while the Allen County Sheriff’s Office received $1,000 to purchase a drone.

The grants are made possible through Midwest Electric members who voluntarily round up their monthly electric bills to the next dollar. The cooperative says 90% of its members participate in the program.

Since the Community Connection Fund began in 1998, Midwest Electric says it has donated more than $1.5 million to more than 1,300 charitable causes.

The fund is overseen by a nine-member board of cooperative members, separate from Midwest Electric’s board of trustees.