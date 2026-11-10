Monroe Schools’ Transgender Athlete Policy Renews Debate Over Michigan Sports Rules

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — A new Monroe Public Schools policy restricting participation in girls’ sports based on sex assigned at birth is renewing debate over transgender athletes in Michigan schools and setting up a legal clash with the state’s current athletic eligibility process.

The Monroe Board of Education approved the policy as schools across Michigan continue to navigate questions about transgender student participation in athletics. Superintendent Andrew Shaw said the policy applies only to Monroe Public Schools and does not affect visiting schools.

The decision differs from the approach used by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, which currently reviews transgender girls seeking to compete in girls’ sports on a case-by-case basis according to Bridge Michigan.

Under MHSAA rules, eligibility reviews may consider school records, medical documentation and other information related to a student’s gender identity and transition. Transgender girls seeking to compete in state tournament events are subject to review by the association’s executive director.

The association does not prohibit girls from competing on boys’ teams and does not handle eligibility matters involving transgender boys participating on boys’ teams.

MHSAA officials say the association’s policies are designed to comply with state and federal law. Communications Director Geoff Kimmerly said the organization believes legal claims challenging its position are unsound and that it will defend its policy through the legal process.

Kimmerly declined further comment because of a federal lawsuit involving Monroe Public Schools, its athletic director and superintendent. The lawsuit concerns the circumstances surrounding a transgender athlete’s participation on a visiting volleyball team and the response to that participation.

The dispute also raises questions about Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on several protected characteristics, including sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression in places of public accommodation and public services.

Jay Kaplan, an attorney with the ACLU of Michigan’s LGBTQ+ Project, argues that restricting participation based on sex assigned at birth conflicts with the state’s civil rights protections. Kaplan said transgender students should have the same opportunities to participate in educational programs and school activities.

Kaplan also pointed to the MHSAA’s existing individualized review process, saying it allows the association to consider whether a transgender athlete could have a competitive advantage before approving eligibility.

The debate extends beyond Michigan. Voters in Colorado, Washington, Nebraska and Arizona approved ballot measures related to transgender youth rights in the November 3 election, including proposals involving school sports participation and gender-affirming care. Missouri voters rejected a proposal to ban gender-affirming care.

More than two dozen Republican-led states, including neighboring Indiana and Ohio, have enacted restrictions on transgender girls participating in girls’ sports. Those laws were upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

Kaplan said policies such as Monroe’s can affect transgender students beyond the playing field, arguing they send a message that those students are not entitled to the same rights and opportunities.

The legal challenge and the differing approaches of Monroe Public Schools and the MHSAA leave questions about how Michigan schools will handle transgender athlete eligibility moving forward.