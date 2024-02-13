Montagne Drive House Fire Quickly Contained by Fort Wayne Firefighters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No injuries reported after a house fire on the southeast side of Fort Wayne Monday night.

It started just before 9:30 PM when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house on Montagne Drive on a report of electrical connections on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a fire at the rear of the house which had spread to the attic.

The two occupants and their dog managed to evacuate safely, and no other individuals were found in the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire within 15 minutes, preventing further damage.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. However, the home did sustain moderate fire, smoke, and water damage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.