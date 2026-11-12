More daylight may be associated with reduced dementia risk, researchers find

LONDON (WOWO) — Getting more daylight may be associated with a lower risk of developing dementia later in life, according to a new study involving nearly 88,000 people.

The research, published in the journal General Psychiatry, found that participants with higher levels of daytime light exposure were significantly less likely to develop dementia during the years that followed. The findings suggest daylight exposure could be an important factor in brain health, but researchers caution that the study does not prove sunlight prevents dementia.

The study, titled “Associations between wearable-device-measured daytime and nighttime light exposures and dementia risk,” included 87,577 people who had no diagnosed dementia when they enrolled. Researchers from the United Kingdom and China analyzed data from participants in the UK Biobank, a large health research project.

Participants wore wrist devices for seven days to measure their exposure to light during their normal daily routines. Researchers then followed their health records for a median of 8.1 years, using primary care records, hospital admissions and death registry information to identify dementia diagnoses.

During that follow-up period, 741 participants developed dementia.

Researchers found that people exposed to average daytime light levels above 1,000 lux had about a 16% lower risk of developing dementia than those whose average exposure was below that level.

Longer periods of exposure to brighter light were also associated with reduced risk. Participants who received at least 42 minutes a day of light measuring 5,000 lux or higher had a lower risk than those with less exposure at that intensity.

The study also found no significant association between nighttime light exposure and dementia risk.

Researchers examined possible explanations for the connection, including the body’s internal clock, daily activity patterns and brain structures. Their analysis suggested that changes in circadian rhythms and certain brain structures could account for part of the association, although those findings require further investigation.

Dementia affects memory, thinking, reasoning and the ability to manage everyday activities. It is the most common neurodegenerative disease worldwide, and there is currently no cure.

The findings do not establish that spending more time outdoors or increasing indoor lighting will prevent dementia. Researchers say additional studies are needed to determine whether increasing daytime light exposure can actually reduce the risk of developing the disease.

The study was published June 24, 2026. NewsNation’s Sana Azem reported on the findings.