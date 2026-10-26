More than 4 million tubes of toothpaste recalled, FDA says

More than 4 million tubes of toothpaste for children and adults sold nationwide have been recalled because of manufacturing issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall includes fluoride toothpaste sold under several children’s brands featuring licensed characters, including Brush Buddies Hot Wheels, Crayola, My Little Pony and Barbie. Flavors include bubble gum, strawberry, watermelon and cookies and cream.

ClickonDetroit reports, the products were manufactured by India-based Pritam International Private Ltd., which voluntarily recalled the toothpaste after the FDA identified manufacturing problems at the facility where the products were packaged.

The affected tubes have expiration dates extending into 2028. The FDA classified the recall as Class II, meaning use of the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, with the likelihood of serious adverse health consequences considered remote.

No illnesses or injuries had been reported in connection with the recall, according to the FDA.

Consumers should check the FDA’s recall notice for the full list of affected products and details on identifying the recalled toothpaste.