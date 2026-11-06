More than 75 Indiana schools earn Purple Star designation for supporting military families

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun is recognizing 76 Indiana schools for their commitment to supporting military-connected students and families ahead of Veterans Day.

The schools earned or renewed the Indiana Purple Star School designation, which recognizes efforts to provide resources and support for students whose families serve or have served in the military.

Of this year’s recipients, 35 schools received the designation for the first time, while 41 renewed their status. The designation is valid for three years.

“As we approach Veterans Day, we’re reminded that service strengthens every community in Indiana,” Braun said. “Indiana’s Purple Star Schools reflect that same spirit of service by creating environments where military-connected students and families know they have our unwavering support.”

To qualify, schools must meet several requirements, including assigning a designated contact for military families, providing military-related resources online, hosting annual recognition events and maintaining displays honoring service members.

Schools must also adopt a resolution supporting military-connected students and guarantee interviews to qualified military service members and their immediate family members applying for open positions.

Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner said the program helps ensure military-connected students have the resources they need to succeed academically while encouraging appreciation for military service.

The Indiana Department of Education selects Purple Star Schools in collaboration with the Indiana National Guard.

A complete list of the 2026 Purple Star Schools and additional information about the program is available through the Indiana Department of Education.