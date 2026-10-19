More Than Half of Michigan School Districts Fail to Comply With Gun-Safety Notification Law

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — More than half of Michigan’s school districts are failing to comply with a state law requiring schools to notify parents about safe firearm storage and where to obtain free gun locks, according to a new statewide report from gun-safety advocates.

End Gun Violence Michigan found that 58% of school districts failed to meet the requirements of the Safe Homes, Safe Schools law, which took effect in February 2025. The organization released its report card Thursday after volunteers spent months reviewing more than 500 district websites.

The findings prompted advocates to call on school leaders to make the required information readily available, warning that parents across Michigan cannot consistently find the same firearm-safety guidance despite the law’s requirements.

The law requires schools to notify parents annually about how to safely store firearms at home and where they can obtain a free gun lock. The information must be clearly posted on each school district’s website, with a direct link to a resource page maintained by the Michigan Department of Education.End Gun Violence Michigan evaluated district websites using a grading system ranging from zero to four across two categories: how easily visitors could find the required information and the quality of the district’s messaging about safe firearm storage.

Districts meeting all requirements received an A, while those with no relevant information received an F.

The findings show significant differences in compliance across the state, including in mid-Michigan. Ingham Intermediate School District and Ionia County Intermediate School District both received A grades.

Auditors specifically highlighted Ionia County ISD’s website as an example other districts could follow, pointing to its clear messaging and direct instructions for obtaining free gun locks.

Other districts in the region received substantially lower grades, reflecting gaps in the availability or presentation of the required information.

The report follows an October 1 compliance deadline, the second annual deadline since the law took effect. End Gun Violence Michigan had warned districts that were not meeting the requirements less than a month before releasing its findings.

Lauren Jasinski, an Oxford High School teacher and Royal Oak School Board member who survived the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, said consistent communication is central to the law’s purpose. Four students were killed in that shooting.

“Having that single place that everyone in the state can rely on to be getting the same information communicated the same way is really the goal of this law,” Jasinski said.

She said districts that send home their own firearm-safety information may be taking a positive step, but that alone does not satisfy the law if they fail to meet its specific website requirements.

“So, if a letter went home saying their own version of those things, that’s a step in the right direction, but still not in compliance with Safe Homes, Safe Schools,” Jasinski said.

Advocates also point to the lack of state-imposed consequences for districts that fail to comply. Jasinski said there are currently no penalties imposed by the state for noncompliance, leaving organizations such as End Gun Violence Michigan to encourage districts to make the required changes.

The group said its effort is intended to help schools meet their obligations rather than shame districts for falling short. It has offered free resources, website templates and direct outreach to superintendents to make compliance easier.

That approach has already produced at least one change, according to the organization. One Michigan district updated its website within days of being contacted by a volunteer.

The group also cited its estimate that Michigan averages 120 youth gun deaths annually. A recent poll conducted by End Gun Violence Michigan found that only 30% of Michiganders surveyed knew the state’s safe-storage law existed.

Advocates say making firearm-storage guidance easier for parents to find is one way schools can help increase awareness of safe-storage practices.

End Gun Violence Michigan plans to review district websites again, with particular attention to districts that previously received zero scores. The organization intends to release an updated report card each October to track compliance and identify districts that still need to make changes.

The report card and resources intended to help school districts comply with the law are available through End Gun Violence Michigan.

The findings put renewed focus on how Michigan schools communicate firearm-safety information to families, as advocates press districts to meet the requirements and state officials face questions about how compliance will be monitored without formal penalties.