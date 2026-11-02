Mother sentenced in death of 7-day-old killed by family dog in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A mother will spend 180 days in jail after pleading guilty to felony neglect of a dependent in connection with the death of her 7-day-old son, who was mauled by a family dog.

Violet Weaver was sentenced after taking a plea deal. She will also serve 185 days of probation following her jail sentence.

The infant, Jason A. Weaver, died in September 2025 after being attacked by a dog named Chomp at a home in Markle.

The baby’s father, Austin Kinsey, also took a plea deal in the case. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in September 2026.

Several other family members have been charged, including the baby’s grandparents, Timothy Kinsey, Rita Wickey and Michael Wickey, and his uncle, Tony Kinsey. Their cases remain active.

According to court records obtained by our partners in news, 21 Alive, officers responding to a report of the baby struggling to breathe encountered what was described as a strong odor of animals, trash and dirt inside the home.

An autopsy found more than 180 abrasions and several bruises on the infant, along with internal injuries that included brain hemorrhages, broken ribs and tears in his lungs.

Court documents also say Timothy Kinsey reported seeing part of the attack after hearing the baby make noises. He allegedly saw Chomp dragging the infant.

Family members described Chomp as gentle with the baby, but court records indicate the dog had previously shown aggression toward other animals and had bitten people.

The dog was later euthanized.

After the infant’s death, the Huntington County Health Department determined the home was unfit for people to live in and ordered the occupants to leave.