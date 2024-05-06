FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms are set to impact the WOWO listening area Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the best threat Tuesday will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday’s forecast still remains somewhat unclear, but the most likely period for severe storms should be in the later evening.

Damaging winds, hail, and even a brief tornado are all possible.

Stay tuned to WOWO and our partners at 21Alive for updates as the multi-day event draws closer.