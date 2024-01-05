January 5, 2024
Murder charges dropped for woman in 2016 double homicide

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman has accepted a plea agreement for her involvement in a 2016 double homicide in New Haven.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that 40-year-old Priya Whitt will testify against 41-year-old Gregory Robinson and 38-year-old Reginald Grant, the two other people charged in the murders.

On Oct. 19, 2016, New Haven police were called just before 8:30 p.m. to a home on Hartzell Road. That’s where they found Jaime Klein with a knife in her side.

During the investigation of Klein’s death, a 911 caller reported a dead body along the Rivergreenway at about the same time. Anton Moore was found with two gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitt could face up to 12 years in Whitt prison if a judge accepts the deal.

