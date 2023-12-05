December 6, 2023
Napoleon City Council places moratorium on marijuana dispensaries

by Derek Decker

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WOWO) — The Napoleon City Council voted to draft a multi-month moratorium on marijuana dispensaries within city limits during a regular meeting Monday.

The Crescent-News reports the vote was 7-0 and tasks City Law Director Billy Harmon with forming the law. Council will decide legislation on the moratorium at a later session.

This is all on the heels of Ohio voters approving the legalization of recreational marijuana with limits on Nov. 7.

Harmon said the moratorium, if approved by council, would expire on July 31, but could be extended at any length as determined by the council.

