National Weather Service warns of dangers of thin ice as winter activities approach

BISMARCK, N.D. (WOWO) – As temperatures begin to drop and winter activities like ice fishing, skating and walking on frozen lakes become more appealing, the National Weather Service is reminding people that ice can be dangerous even when it appears solid.

In a recent safety reminder, the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, North Dakota, encouraged people to understand ice thickness and potential hazards before heading onto frozen lakes and ponds.

One of the biggest risks is that ice does not freeze uniformly. A lake may have several inches of ice in one area but much thinner ice just a short distance away.

Snow cover can make conditions even more difficult to judge. Snow can insulate the ice, slowing the freezing process, while also hiding cracks, weak spots and open water.

The National Weather Service offers general thickness guidelines for new, clear ice:

Less than 2 inches: Stay off the ice.

4 inches: Generally needed for walking, ice fishing and skating.

Thicker ice is needed to support snowmobiles, ATVs and vehicles.

Those measurements are guidelines, not guarantees of safety. Ice thickness can vary considerably across the same body of water.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department also warns that ice near submerged objects, trees, brush, shorelines and areas with moving water can be weaker.

Anyone planning to venture onto frozen water should check conditions frequently and avoid areas with cracks, melting ice or flowing water. Officials also recommend carrying ice picks, a way to check ice thickness and a cellphone.

Going onto frozen water alone is discouraged.

If someone falls through the ice, they should try to remain calm, turn toward the direction they came from and use their arms and ice picks to pull themselves onto the unbroken surface. Once out, they should roll away from the opening rather than immediately standing.

If someone else falls through, do not run onto the ice to help. That could put another person in danger. Instead, try reaching the person with a long object or throwing a rope or other flotation device. Call 911 for emergency assistance.

The National Weather Service’s message is simple: If you don’t know whether the ice is safe, don’t go out.

More information is available through the National Weather Service’s winter safety resources and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s ice safety guidelines.