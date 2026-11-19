WASHINGTON (WOWO) — A nationwide recall of a blood pressure medication is warning patients about the risk of internal cuts after a batch of pills was linked to possible metal contamination.

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical issued a voluntary recall Monday covering one lot of 60-milligram Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules. The medication was distributed to wholesalers and pharmacies nationwide between October 26 and November 4.

The affected product comes in bottles containing 100 capsules. Consumers should check for lot number PK25110035, an expiration date of May 2029, and National Drug Code 51991-817-01.

The company says taking capsules from the affected lot could cause lacerations to soft tissue in the mouth, esophagus, stomach or intestines.

According to Breckenridge, the recalled lot shared intermediate manufacturing material suspected of being the source of metal contamination found in a separate lot. That other lot was not released to the market.

The company says it has not received reports of adverse events connected to the recalled medication.

Patients who have the affected lot are being told to stop taking the capsules immediately and contact their physician or healthcare provider for medical advice and instructions on obtaining replacement medication. Anyone who experiences a possible adverse reaction should contact a healthcare provider and report the incident to the Food and Drug Administration’s MedWatch program.

Consumers should return any unused portion of the recalled medication to the pharmacy where it was purchased.

Wholesalers, pharmacies and other retailers are being instructed to check their inventories, quarantine any affected product and stop distributing or dispensing capsules from the recalled lot.

Propranolol is commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure, but it is also used for conditions including chest pain, migraines and tremors. Patients taking the medication should consult their healthcare provider about replacement treatment rather than simply going without a prescribed medication.