NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The New Haven Community Foundation is collecting toys for its third annual Bulldog Holiday Toy Drive to help local families during the holiday season.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off through Wednesday, Dec. 9, at either of the two locations:

New Haven City Hall, 815 Lincoln Highway East

New Haven Community Center, 7500 Indiana 930 East

Toy distribution is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, from noon to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Community Center.

Families are eligible if they live or work in New Haven or have a child attending school in the community. The event is free, and toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Families do not need to register in advance.

Since starting in 2024, the Bulldog Toy Drive has provided toys and holiday essentials to more than 350 children from over 150 local families, according to the foundation.

Businesses interested in organizing toy collection efforts can contact the New Haven Community Foundation through its Facebook page.

More information about the foundation is available at newhavenfoundation.com.