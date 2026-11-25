PERU, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police Peru District is welcoming a new probationary trooper following the graduation of 45 recruits from the 90th Indiana State Police Academy.

Probationary Trooper Gabriella Lambert graduated from the academy on Nov. 19 and is joining District 16. Lambert is originally from Batesville, Indiana, and graduated from Batesville High School.

Lambert joined the Indiana Army National Guard in 2018 and continues to serve. Before attending the state police academy, she worked for the Indiana Department of Corrections as a correctional officer and K-9 handler.

Lambert and her classmates completed nearly 1,200 hours of training covering criminal and traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, crash investigations, firearms, self-defense, use of force and other law enforcement skills.

The newly graduated troopers will now undergo a three-month field training program, working alongside and under the supervision of field training officers. After successfully completing that program, they will be assigned patrol vehicles and begin solo patrol duties.

Lambert’s primary patrol area will be Cass County. She and her husband currently live in Howard County.