FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new mural celebrating the history and resilience of Fort Wayne’s Fairfield Terrace Belmont neighborhood has been unveiled.

Mayor Sharon Tucker joined the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission and neighborhood representatives for the dedication of the mural, created by local artist Brandon Coley.

Titled “The Restored Man,” the mural is painted on Restoration Center Church of God in Christ at 5522 McClellan St.

The artwork features a central figure breaking through a weathered bronze shell to reveal a golden core. Surrounding the figure is a garden featuring Indiana-native plants, including peonies, wild columbines, buttonbush and eastern redbud.

According to the city, the mural recognizes both the church’s current ministry and the building’s former use as a Salvation Army facility, where people could find support while rebuilding their lives after hardship.

The project is part of the Public Art Commission’s Shout-Out: Fort Wayne initiative, which works with neighborhood residents to highlight the history and identity of their communities through public art.

Coley was selected by the commission’s Shout-Out Committee following a request for proposals that drew responses from artists throughout the region.

The program includes two phases, beginning with a temporary art installation shaped by neighborhood input. A permanent public art piece is then commissioned to build on those ideas.

Funding comes from the Public Art Giveback Program, which receives contributions from developers working with the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

More information about the project is available through the City of Fort Wayne’s Shout-Out program.