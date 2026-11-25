COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — More than 900 Ohio police departments failed to report any rape kit test results last year, raising new concerns that the state’s sexual assault evidence backlog could be growing again. Now, bipartisan legislation is aimed at tightening the rules and making sure evidence doesn’t get stuck between police departments, crime labs and the Attorney General’s office.

State Senators Nickie Antonio, a Democrat from Lakewood, and Republican Louis Blessing III of Colerain Township have introduced Senate Bill 493. The measure would clarify that every agency and organization involved in handling evidence during a sexual assault investigation must participate in Ohio’s statewide sexual assault examination kit tracking system.

Under the proposal, police departments would have 30 days after collecting a sample to secure and forward the contents of a rape kit to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. If a department has an untested kit but does not have jurisdiction over the investigation, it would be required to notify the law enforcement agency that does.

The legislation follows concerns about confusion over who is responsible for moving evidence through the system and reporting its status. Antonio said she worked with the Attorney General’s office to develop the language after hearing from law enforcement agencies that the existing requirements were not clear.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General Andy Wilson established a working group in September to recommend changes to the law. The effort was prompted by concerns that the state’s rape kit backlog could once again be increasing according to WCMH.

Antonio said some kits were being processed but then were not being advanced to the Attorney General’s office, with confusion over which agency was responsible for the next step and when it had to happen.

DeWine is urging lawmakers to approve the changes during the legislature’s remaining lame-duck session. Clearing Ohio’s rape kit backlog was one of his major initiatives when he served as state attorney general more than a decade ago.

DeWine said he has also discussed the issue with Attorney General-elect John Kulewicz, stressing that the incoming administration will need to focus on both police departments and the work being done inside the state crime lab.

Antonio, however, says lawmakers should not wait for the next administration to take office. She wants the current legislature to establish a clearer process now, giving the incoming administration a path forward.

The sponsors are also looking for another way to get the language passed before the end of the year. Antonio said the same rape kit tracking provisions will be added to Senate Bill 421, her legislation expanding the statute of limitations for sexual assault survivors to file civil lawsuits.

That bill has already passed the Senate unanimously and is now under consideration in the Ohio House. Adding the tracking language could give lawmakers another opportunity to approve the changes before the session ends. If the House adopts the amendment, the measure would return to the Senate for concurrence.

Antonio says she is working with House lawmakers to get the language added and move the legislation quickly.