New report warns Indiana physician shortage could worsen without increased investment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana is facing a growing physician shortage that could further limit access to medical care unless the state expands residency training programs and strengthens efforts to retain doctors, according to a new report released Thursday by the Indiana Business Health Collaborative (IBHC).

The report, titled “A Strategy for Strengthening Indiana’s Physician Workforce,” ranks Indiana 42nd nationally in physician supply, with 239 active physicians per 100,000 residents compared to the national average of 304.

Federal workforce projections estimate Indiana currently faces a shortage of approximately 6,380 full-time-equivalent physicians, a gap expected to grow to roughly 7,150 by 2032.

Indiana also falls behind neighboring states in physician residency training. During the 2024-25 academic year, approximately 1,542 residents and 267 fellows trained in Indiana, representing 26 per 100,000 residents. That is barely half the national rate of 49.

“Without substantially increasing the number of physicians Indiana trains and retains, Hoosiers will face increased limitations in access to medical services,” said IBHC CEO and Executive Director Beth Lock. “The ripple effect is long-term consequences to community health outcomes, health care affordability, and economic competitiveness.”

The report estimates that training a physician costs approximately $200,000 annually, with Indiana hospitals and health systems contributing between $170 million and $200 million each year toward residency training.

Since 2017, Indiana has invested more than $49.5 million in graduate medical education grants, supporting nearly 15 new programs and 309 residency positions. However, the report says demand for funding continues to exceed available resources.

The Indiana Graduate Medical Education Board estimates nearly $36 million is needed annually to maintain and expand residency programs, compared to historical state funding of approximately $14 million every two years.

To address the shortage, the collaborative recommends increasing state funding in the 2027-2029 biennial budget, expanding training opportunities in rural and underserved communities, and strengthening physician retention through loan repayment incentives and recruitment efforts.

The report also calls for greater investment in primary care and specialties experiencing shortages, along with improved workforce tracking and the use of new technologies to increase efficiency.

“There is no silver bullet to eliminating the physician shortage, but urgency is required and meaningful work can be done now to prevent further erosion of health care access in the state,” Lock said.

The full report is available through the Indiana Business Health Collaborative.