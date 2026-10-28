New RV manufacturer bringing up to 115 jobs to Elkhart County

BRISTOL, Ind. (WOWO) — A new recreational vehicle manufacturer is bringing jobs and investment to northern Indiana, with plans to create up to 115 positions in Elkhart County by the end of 2028.

Governor Mike Braun announced Wednesday that Boundless Recreation has launched operations in Bristol, investing $2 million to establish and expand its manufacturing facility.

The company, founded in 2025 by a team of experienced RV industry professionals, is operating out of a 104,000-square-foot facility at 705 Maple Street. The investment includes advanced manufacturing equipment to support production.

Boundless Recreation began initial production in October and plans to manufacture fifth-wheel recreational vehicles, with travel trailers expected to follow.

The company has already hired 45 employees and plans to continue recruiting for positions across its operations. State officials say the new jobs are expected to offer average salaries equal to 125 percent of the Elkhart County average.

“We founded Boundless Recreation because we believe the RV industry needs a different approach, one that puts quality components, thoughtful craftsmanship and accountability to the customer at the center of every decision,” said company founder and president Nate Nickell.

The announcement adds another manufacturer to the South Bend-Elkhart region, which produces approximately 80 to 88 percent of all recreational vehicles manufactured in the United States and Canada.

“Indiana is known as the RV Capital of the World, and we’re thrilled to welcome yet another company to the sector and to our statewide economy,” Braun said.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich said the company’s investment reflects the state’s efforts to support entrepreneurship and create higher-paying jobs.

According to the governor’s office, small businesses account for more than 99 percent of Indiana businesses and employ approximately 1.2 million Hoosiers.

The company expects to continue expanding its workforce as production increases through 2028.