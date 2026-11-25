WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Blocking one scam number may not do much good anymore. Scammers are increasingly rotating through large collections of phone numbers to stay ahead of spam filters and keep unwanted calls reaching your phone.

The tactic, known as “number cycling,” involves buying or renting blocks of phone numbers and using each number only a limited number of times. Once a number starts getting flagged by spam-detection systems, scammers move to another one — eventually returning to the original numbers and starting the cycle again.

A new report from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund says unwanted robocalls remain a major problem, five years after federal requirements aimed at stopping caller-ID spoofing began taking effect.

The consumer watchdog group reviewed Federal Communications Commission records involving more than 11,000 registered phone providers. Only 42% reported fully implementing technology designed to verify the phone numbers displayed on caller ID.

There has been some improvement. The report estimates unwanted robocalls have dropped to an average of about 2.1 billion per month this year, down from nearly 2.5 billion a month last year. But Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog with U.S. PIRG, says the calls remain a persistent problem.

Murray says regulators are now looking beyond the scammers themselves and focusing on companies that sell or lease phone numbers to people using them for illegal calls. Authorities are also continuing efforts to hold phone companies accountable for failing to properly filter suspicious traffic.

The Federal Communications Commission is considering tougher “know your customer” requirements that would force phone companies to more closely verify the identities of people and businesses receiving phone numbers.

State attorneys general are also pushing for greater oversight of companies that buy and resell phone numbers, arguing that stronger controls could make it easier for law enforcement to trace illegal robocalls.

In the meantime, Murray recommends letting unfamiliar numbers go to voicemail. Consumers should never provide personal information or payment details to someone who calls unexpectedly, even if the number displayed on caller ID looks familiar or legitimate.

The warning: Caller ID can be misleading, and blocking a single number won’t necessarily stop a scammer who has hundreds more ready to use.