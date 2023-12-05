New traffic pattern in place on Thieme Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A long-awaited traffic pattern change is now in place for Thieme Drive.

With its increased bicycle and pedestrian traffic, the city of Fort Wayne says the road’s reconfiguration along the street allows motorists to travel one way northbound between Berry and Main St. and southbound only between Berry and Washington Blvd.

Several years ago, the West Central Neighborhood Association approached the Public Works Division concerned about high cut-through traffic on Thieme traveling at excessive speeds.

After several discussions, the City decided to move forward with the reconfiguration.

However, with the knowledge that the City Utilities’ tunnel drop shaft project would take place at the intersection, the project was delayed until its completion so the design could incorporate the installed drop shaft infrastructure.