Night Drive Brewing Company brings retro-futuristic atmosphere to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new brewery is preparing to welcome customers in Fort Wayne, bringing a retro-futuristic atmosphere, craft beer and food to a familiar location.

Night Drive Brewing Company is opening in the former Summit City Brewerks building, which closed in August 2024. The new brewery aims to create a gathering space where customers can enjoy drinks, meals and entertainment.

Head brewer Ryan Fenbert told WANE 15 the brewery will offer a wide variety of craft beers, including several flagship selections. With 36 taps available, the business plans to experiment with different flavors and styles.

The brewery will also feature a patio and game room, along with a food menu offering hot sandwiches, soups and salads.

Night Drive joins a changing craft beer scene in Fort Wayne, where several breweries have closed in recent years while newcomers, including More Brewing Co. and Wunderwerk Brewing Co., have entered the market.

The brewery is planning a grand opening celebration beginning Friday, December 4, and continuing throughout the weekend. Festivities will include food and drink specials along with free merchandise giveaways.

Regular operating hours are expected to be Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours may change seasonally.

Additional information and updates are available through Night Drive Brewing Company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.