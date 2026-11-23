VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert is inviting families to celebrate the holiday season with three Christmas performances scheduled for December.

The lineup kicks off with A Christmas Carol on Sunday, December 6, at 3 p.m. The theatrical production of Charles Dickens’ classic follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation and features memorable characters, Christmas carols and a message of kindness and generosity. Tickets range from $32 to $66.

The Wizards of Winter will take the stage Saturday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. with The Christmas Dream, a holiday rock opera featuring powerful vocals, orchestral instrumentals and festive storytelling. The group includes musicians with backgrounds in Trans-Siberian Orchestra and other rock acts. Tickets range from $31 to $71.

The holiday series wraps up Sunday, December 13, with David Phelps and his One Wintry Night Tour at 7 p.m. Phelps, known for his vocal range and performances, will bring Christmas music to the stage for an evening celebrating the season. Tickets also range from $31 to $71.

The Niswonger says the performances offer an opportunity for families and friends to spend time together during the busy holiday season.

Van Wert LIVE gift cards are also available for those looking to give the gift of live entertainment. Gift cards can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or by contacting the Niswonger Box Office at 419-238-6722, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.