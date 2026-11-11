Nonprofit sells dog tags to raise money for women veterans and children

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area nonprofit is selling military-style dog tags to raise money for a homeless shelter serving female veterans and their children.

The Motown Women Veterans Association, founded by Alexis Derriso, is selling the tags for $15 through its website. Each tag carries the message, “Millions of women have served this country. I am one.”

Derriso said the goal is to sell 1 million tags. About 2,000 have been sold so far.

Derriso enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1980 and served for six years, primarily in personnel management and administrative roles. She founded the organization, which has 640 members, to support women veterans and recognize their military service.

Women make up about 17% of the more than 1.2 million active-duty military personnel and more than 21% of National Guard and reserve troops. More than 2 million women are military veterans, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The organization says the dog tags are intended to increase recognition of women who have served in the military.

Susan McCain, a National Guard veteran who served from 1985 to 1993, said her involvement with the association has helped her connect with other veterans and become more comfortable identifying herself as a veteran.

Anitra Grant, a retired Army Reserve master sergeant who served from 1982 to 2007, said she has encountered people who questioned whether women performed the same military duties as men.

The dog tags are manufactured by LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing. They are available with the names of four military branches: the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

More information about the organization and the fundraiser is available at Motown Women Veterans Association.