Northeast Indiana casino referendum draws debate over jobs, revenue and community impact

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Voters in three northeast Indiana counties will decide whether to allow casino gambling in their communities this November, as supporters and opponents continue debating the potential economic and social impacts of a proposed $500 million development.

According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle, voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties will see Public Question No. 3 on their November 3 ballots, asking whether inland casino gambling should be permitted in their county.

The referendum follows the passage of House Enrolled Act 1038 earlier this year, which authorizes one new casino license in northeast Indiana. Even if voters in multiple counties approve the measure, only one location could ultimately receive the license.

Supporters argue that a casino could create jobs, attract visitors and generate additional tax revenue for local governments.

The Yes for Allen campaign estimates a casino development could support approximately 5,500 temporary construction jobs and 2,000 permanent positions, although opponents have questioned those projections.

A 2025 study commissioned by the Indiana Gaming Commission estimated that a casino in Allen County could generate approximately $204 million in annual gaming revenue and $61 million in state taxes.

Supporters also point to potential funding for local schools and public services as communities face financial pressures from changes to Indiana’s property tax system.

Opponents, including the Coalition for a Better Indiana, argue that expanded gambling could contribute to addiction, financial hardship and other problems affecting families and communities.

Republican Congressman Marlin Stutzman has also publicly opposed the proposal, raising concerns about gambling addiction and the potential impact on northeast Indiana’s economic development.

Steuben County officials have promoted their county as an alternative location, citing its proximity to Michigan and Ohio. A feasibility study commissioned by the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation estimated that 62 percent of gaming revenue from a casino near Interstate 69 and the Indiana Toll Road could come from out-of-state visitors.

Under the legislation, the selected casino operator would be required to invest at least $500 million in the development and related amenities. The operator would also pay $150 million in state fees.

If voters approve casino gambling in their county, interested developers would have until December 1 to submit applications to the Indiana Gaming Commission. The commission would then select a winning proposal by April 15, 2027.

A favorable referendum vote would not guarantee construction of a casino, but it would allow the county to remain under consideration for the development.

Additional information about the competing arguments is available through the Indiana Capital Chronicle, while details about the licensing process can be found on the Indiana Gaming Commission website.