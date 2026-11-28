NORTHWEST OHIO (WOWO) – Hundreds of drivers were stopped, and five impaired drivers were taken off northwest Ohio roads during a coordinated law enforcement effort ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Findlay District partnered with law enforcement agencies across 12 northwest Ohio counties for the 16th annual Lights for Lives campaign.

The 48-hour operation ran from 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, targeting traffic violations ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers recorded the following results:

626 traffic stops

206 citations

14 seat belt citations

Eight distracted driving citations

Five impaired drivers removed from the road

Participating agencies represented Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Defiance, Henry, Wood, Putnam, Paulding, Hancock, Van Wert, Allen, and Hardin counties.

The annual campaign brings together law enforcement agencies across jurisdictional boundaries to improve traffic safety and reduce dangerous driving behaviors.

Authorities are reminding motorists to buckle up, put away distractions, slow down or move over for stopped vehicles as required by law, and arrange for a sober ride if consuming alcohol or using impairing substances.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the campaign results Friday, Nov. 27.