FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has identified the 56-year-old Fort Wayne man who involved in a crash November 15 on Interstate 69 near the West Jefferson Boulevard exit, who died about 10 days later as Richard Lord England. England’s death was ruled accidental from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, passing away on November 25th. England’s death is the 42nd traffic crashes this year in the county, according to the coroner’s office.