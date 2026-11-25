HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (WOWO) – The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information after an Amazon Prime Air delivery drone crashed onto a garage roof in suburban Detroit.

The incident happened Friday in Huntington Woods, Michigan. The homeowner told the Detroit Free Press the drone had just delivered shampoo when it crash-landed on the garage.

No injuries were reported.

The NTSB said it has not yet decided whether to launch a formal investigation into the incident.

Amazon says its Prime Air service delivers nearly 6,000 packages a day by drone. The company has promoted drone deliveries as a way to speed up shipments, particularly in areas near fulfillment centers, though the service has also faced complaints from residents in nearby communities.

In a written statement, Amazon did not address the NTSB’s review but said safety remains its top priority and described accidents of this type as extremely rare.