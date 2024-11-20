NWS: Rain transitions to snow, minor accumulations possible

The National Weather Service says a strong storm system will impact our area over the next couple of days.

While precipitation starts as rain, a cold blast of air, gusty winds, and slushy snow will follow.

Some portions of the area could receive between one and three inches of accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces.

1-3″ of snow is possible Thu, mainly during the afternoon. Strong winds and wet, heavy snow could lead to reduced visibilities, a few slick spots on the roads, and isolated tree damage. The snow is expected to melt quickly after falling with highs around 40.

Stay tuned to WOWO for updates.