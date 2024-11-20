November 20, 2024
Local News

NWS: Rain transitions to snow, minor accumulations possible

by WOWO News0

The National Weather Service says a strong storm system will impact our area over the next couple of days.

While precipitation starts as rain, a cold blast of air, gusty winds, and slushy snow will follow.

Some portions of the area could receive between one and three inches of accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces.

1-3″ of snow is possible Thu, mainly during the afternoon. Strong winds and wet, heavy snow could lead to reduced visibilities, a few slick spots on the roads, and isolated tree damage. The snow is expected to melt quickly after falling with highs around 40.

Stay tuned to WOWO for updates.

Related posts

Allen County Commissioners to discuss potential tax increase for bridge maintenance

Brooklyne Beatty

FWCS eyeing 2020 repair referendum

Darrin Wright

Blue Buffalo recalls type of wet dog food due to potential health risks

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.