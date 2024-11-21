NWS: Slushy snow on tap Thursday

The National Weather Service says a strong storm system will impact our area over the next couple of days.

While precipitation started as rain, a cold blast of air, gusty winds, and slushy snow is following on Thursday.

Some portions of the area could receive between one and three inches of accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Light snow is falling but we still expect the heaviest snow this afternoon. Expect 1-2″ with 30mph wind gusts, mainly along/west of US-31. Slow down and give yourself extra time! The first snow often causes a lot of accidents as people readjust to winter driving.

Stay tuned to WOWO for updates.