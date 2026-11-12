Ohio AI regulations likely to stall as lawmakers approach December deadline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio is unlikely to pass major artificial intelligence regulations before the end of the year, despite a bipartisan push to put new restrictions on AI chatbots and other technology.

The Ohio Capital Journal reports that eight AI-related bills are sitting in the House Technology and Innovation Committee, where Republican Chairman Thad Claggett says none are ready for a vote. Lawmakers face a mid-December deadline to move legislation before the end of the legislative session.

One proposal, House Bill 524, would allow Ohio to investigate AI developers whose systems generate content encouraging suicide, self-harm or violence. The bipartisan measure was introduced by Democratic state Rep. Christine Cockley of Columbus, Republican state Rep. Ty Mathews of Findlay and other lawmakers.

The bill would authorize civil penalties of up to $50,000 per violation. Money collected would go toward Ohio’s 988 suicide and crisis hotline and consumer protection enforcement.

Cockley says the state is failing to address dangers associated with AI chatbots, particularly when vulnerable users turn to them for help or guidance.

The issue has gained attention amid lawsuits alleging that AI chatbots contributed to dangerous behavior and suicide planning. In the latest case cited by the Ohio Capital Journal, the parents of a 13-year-old are suing Google, alleging its Gemini chatbot helped their child develop a suicide plan over several weeks. The child survived.

The allegations have not been established in court.

Claggett, who chairs the committee reviewing the legislation, argues that regulating artificial intelligence is complicated and that poorly written laws could create unintended consequences or place unnecessary restrictions on individual liberties.

He said the bills before his committee still have problems that need to be addressed before lawmakers consider voting on them.

The eight proposals cover a range of issues, including requiring watermarks on AI-altered images, criminalizing the creation of AI-generated child sexual abuse material and addressing AI-generated marriage-related services.

Claggett said he wants legislation that works without immediately requiring revisions after it becomes law.

Cockley disagrees with the pace of the committee’s work. She argues that concerns about the technology industry and its political influence are contributing to the delay.

She also believes lawmakers are hesitant to take on major technology companies or regulate a rapidly changing industry.

Cockley said she remains hopeful that new leadership could revive the effort next year. She pointed to Gov.-elect Amy Acton and the possibility of a change in the balance of power in the Ohio Legislature as reasons the proposals could gain traction.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has repeatedly called for safeguards governing artificial intelligence, but the proposals have yet to advance into law.

The Ohio Capital Journal’s Morgan Trau reported that lawmakers have until mid-December to act on the pending measures.