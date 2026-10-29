Ohio Awards Nearly $4 Million to Help Domestic Violence Victims and Their Children

COLUMBUS, Oh (WOWO) — Nearly $4 million in federal funding is headed to domestic violence shelters and support programs across Ohio, with grants supporting 64 projects in 46 counties to help victims and their dependents find safety, shelter and critical services.

The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services announced the awards, which will go to community-based nonprofit organizations providing emergency shelter and supportive services for victims of family violence, domestic violence and dating violence, as well as children and other dependents affected by abuse.

The funding is intended to help organizations establish, maintain or expand programs that prevent violence, provide immediate assistance to victims and connect families with community-based services. The grants also support specialized programs for children exposed to violence, underserved populations, and victims from racial and ethnic minority communities.

The awards were administered through the federal Fiscal Year 2026 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act Formula Grant to States and Territories. The funding will cover 12 months of services, from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027.

The grants are intended to address both the immediate needs of people escaping abusive situations and the longer-term support that victims and their dependents may require. Eligible activities include emergency shelter, supportive services and connections to community resources designed to help victims access assistance and prevent further violence.

A portion of the funding will support specialized services for children who have been exposed to family, domestic or dating violence. The program also prioritizes services for underserved populations and victims from racial and ethnic minority communities, recognizing that victims may face different barriers when seeking shelter, protection and support.

The Office of Criminal Justice Services is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety and serves as the state’s lead office for criminal justice planning and assistance. The agency administers state and federal funding for criminal justice programs, evaluates programs and products, and develops training, resources and best practices for criminal justice professionals and communities.

The nearly $4 million in awards will support organizations across 46 Ohio counties during the coming funding year, expanding or sustaining services for victims and families affected by violence.