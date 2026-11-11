Ohio Bill Would Force State to Suspend Admissions or Revoke Licenses at Troubled Youth Facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that would force state regulators to take action against youth residential treatment facilities with patterns of abuse, violence and neglect, following reports of serious problems at several centers.

WCMH reports that House Bill 811, sponsored by Democratic State Representative Crystal Lett of Columbus, would require the Ohio Department of Behavioral Health to either suspend new admissions at a troubled facility or revoke its license.

The legislation follows complaints and investigations involving the Fox Run Center for Youth and Adolescents in St. Clairsville and the Mohican Young Star Academy in Perrysville. Incidents at both facilities were documented in reporting by The Marshall Project.

Lett said local law enforcement agencies generally document reports of assaults, attempted escapes, improper restraints and mistreatment. But she said state agencies responsible for oversight can be slow to respond.

“These are egregious offenses coming out of both of these facilities,” Lett said. She added that children in residential treatment are among the state’s most vulnerable and that communication breakdowns over serious assaults amount to a failure of responsibility.

The Department of Behavioral Health has already taken action involving Mohican Young Star Academy. Department spokesperson Eric Wandersleben said the state has suspended new admissions and started proceedings to revoke the facility’s license, pending a report from an independent examiner.

Fox Run is also facing scrutiny after federal agents arrested its former chief executive, Randall MacKendrick, last month. He faces child pornography and coercion charges and is also alleged to have been in contact with a 17-year-old former resident of the facility.

Wandersleben said the department has been in contact with Fox Run’s new leadership and that the facility terminated MacKendrick following the allegations. He said the department will investigate complaints involving Fox Run and take appropriate action within its authority.

Under current rules, state agencies have the option to impose restrictions on facilities that repeatedly violate standards. H.B. 811 would make certain consequences mandatory, requiring the department to suspend admissions or revoke a facility’s license when the conditions outlined in the legislation are met.

Republican State Representative Andrea White of Kettering, who chairs the House Children and Human Services Committee, supports the proposal. She said she wants similar accountability requirements applied to other state agencies that license residential facilities.

White said children who have already experienced trauma should not be placed in environments where they face further victimization.

Former Sequel Pomegranate resident Addison Torrence said state action against that Columbus facility took years, even after allegations of abuse became public. Sequel Pomegranate closed in 2021 following reports of abuse and violence.

Torrence said the problems extend beyond isolated incidents or individual facilities, describing a pattern in which young people leave residential treatment with more trauma than they had when they arrived.

Torrence also challenged the perception that residential youth centers operate like hospitals, saying conditions can be more like those found in correctional facilities.

Torrence is calling for Ohio to prohibit facilities from using restraints that could make it difficult for a child to breathe and to more aggressively enforce existing restrictions on certain restraint techniques.

The proposed legislation would address state licensing and oversight requirements. The concerns raised by former residents also put a spotlight on the treatment methods used inside facilities and the enforcement of existing protections.