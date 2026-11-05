Ohio Chinchilla Breeder Ordered to Surrender 1,100 Animals After Years of Federal Welfare Violations

JENERA, Ohio (WOWO) — More than 1,100 chinchillas are being removed from a northwestern Ohio breeding operation after federal investigators documented years of animal welfare violations, including untreated medical conditions, dead animals, extreme waste buildup and hundreds of animals concealed from inspectors.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on November 2 approved a consent decree involving R & R Chinchilla Inc., a commercial breeding operation in Jenera, in Hancock County. The agreement requires the business and its owner, James F. Ritterspach, to surrender the remaining animals and permanently end federally regulated breeding activities.

The court action follows the voluntary surrender of approximately 800 chinchillas to animal welfare organizations under an earlier court order. More than 300 additional animals were covered by the final agreement, bringing the total number being surrendered to more than 1,100.

The Justice Department filed a federal complaint in August after receiving a referral from the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicating the animals were in serious danger.

According to the complaint, USDA inspectors conducted 18 inspections at the facility beginning in September 2022 and documented 59 Animal Welfare Act violations over the past four years. Violations were identified during nearly every inspection.

Investigators said Ritterspach repeatedly represented that the facility housed approximately 300 to 450 chinchillas. However, inspectors eventually discovered roughly 800 additional animals concealed in a separate building that had allegedly been kept out of view for years.

On August 5, USDA inspectors gained access to that previously undisclosed structure. What they found was described by federal officials as among the worst conditions they had encountered at an animal-care facility.

Inspectors documented multiple dead animals, chinchillas suffering from untreated medical conditions and widespread sanitation problems. Fecal material covered the floors of hundreds of enclosures, while ammonia concentrations inside the building were so high that inspectors began coughing and had to leave.

Other findings included animals with severely swollen eyes and discharge so extensive they could not open their eyes, open packets of rat poison stored next to chinchilla enclosures, and an animal with a metal collar embedded tightly in its neck.

The federal complaint also described an incident in which Ritterspach allegedly held a chinchilla by its tail while ripping away a four-by-six-inch mat of hair.

The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on August 20. A federal judge granted the temporary restraining order the following day, with subsequent modifications requiring cooperation in the removal of approximately 800 animals.

The Justice Department said the settlement also secured veterinary access for the chinchillas over the preceding three months, allowing the animals to receive care before relocation.

The agreement requires Ritterspach to relinquish the remaining animals and permanently cease any further activity regulated under the Animal Welfare Act. A separate consent decree with the USDA permanently revokes his federal breeding license.

R & R Chinchilla had been breeding chinchillas for more than 40 years.

Federal officials said the case demonstrates the government’s willingness to pursue enforcement against licensed breeders who fail to meet minimum animal-care requirements.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson said federally licensed breeders have an obligation to provide clean water, adequate food and housing, and sufficient veterinary care.

“The heart of the Animal Welfare Act is to make sure animals are receiving good care, and that is what happened here,” Gustafson said, pointing to the settlement and the safe relocation of the animals.

U.S. Attorney David Toepfer said breeders cannot abuse animals, keep them in dirty cages or neglect them to the point of suffering or death.

USDA Animal Care Deputy Administrator Bernadette Juarez said inspectors documented a prolonged failure to provide basic care. She also noted that the agency issued an official warning in 2024 and pursued multiple enforcement actions, including two summary suspensions, before working with the Justice Department to resolve the case.

The federal government says the final agreement brings an end to the breeding operation and provides the surrendered chinchillas an opportunity to receive the care they need.

The case was brought under the federal Animal Welfare Act, which establishes minimum standards for the humane care, handling and treatment of animals at regulated breeding facilities.