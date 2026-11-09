Ohio Court Says Resisting Police During Psychiatric Hold Can Be Criminal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO). The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a person can be charged with obstructing official business for voluntarily interfering with officers carrying out a lawful mental health commitment according to WCMH.

In a 6-to-1 decision issued October 21, the court found that the state’s obstruction law does not require the person to commit an otherwise illegal act. Instead, prosecutors must show the person voluntarily performed an act without legal privilege that obstructed officers in their official duties.

The case began in 2024, when a Hamilton County woman was charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest after refusing to cooperate with officers attempting to take her to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

According to court records, the woman had told her doctor about an earlier suicide attempt. The doctor then signed an emergency medical admission form and notified police that she needed to be taken into custody for a psychiatric hold.

Ohio law allows officers to transport someone to a hospital when the person presents a substantial risk of physical harm to themselves or others.

An officer found the woman’s vehicle, pulled her over and explained that she needed to go to the hospital. She refused to get out of the car. A second officer arrived and tried to persuade her to leave, but she continued talking on the phone and ignored their requests.

After about five minutes, she got out and walked with the officers to a police cruiser. She still refused to leave with them.

Court records indicate the woman had made statements suggesting she had firearms readily available. Officers decided to handcuff her for their safety.

She refused to put her hands in front of her, despite repeated instructions. Officers warned they could arrest her for obstruction if she continued refusing to cooperate. She continued struggling as they attempted to handcuff her, and officers eventually had to restrain her by force.

The entire encounter lasted between 15 and 20 minutes, according to the court’s ruling.

The woman later asked a trial court to dismiss the charges. She argued that she had the right to refuse transportation because she was not under arrest and that her actions did not constitute obstruction. She also argued that the resisting-arrest charge could not stand because the underlying arrest was unlawful.

The trial court dismissed both complaints. But the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office appealed, and the First District Court of Appeals reversed that decision.

The woman appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court. The First District also asked the high court to resolve a conflict between its ruling and a 2012 decision from the Eighth District Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court concluded that Ohio’s obstruction statute does not require an illegal act. The law requires a voluntary act that the person has no legal privilege to perform and that obstructs an officer carrying out lawful duties.

“Consequently, construing the statute as requiring an illegal act would add an element to the offense of obstructing official business that is not required by the General Assembly,” Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote in the majority opinion.

The ruling clarifies that a person may face an obstruction charge for interfering with a lawful police action even when the conduct itself would not otherwise be a crime.