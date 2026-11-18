COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is reviewing death row cases and says he plans to consider commuting additional death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole before leaving office.

There are currently 104 inmates on Ohio’s death row. DeWine says he is examining individual cases to determine whether there were problems in the legal process or other circumstances that could justify reducing a sentence.

The Republican governor, who has long opposed capital punishment, described clemency as one of the most important powers available to his office, but stressed that any decision must be made carefully.

“The power of a governor to commute a sentence, to do something, goes back to the beginning of this country,” DeWine said.

He said a case can appear to have been handled correctly by prosecutors, defense attorneys, a judge and a jury, while still raising questions that deserve another look.

DeWine said a governor has the authority to consider information or circumstances that may not have been available for a jury or judge to weigh under the rules of a criminal trial.

Earlier this year, DeWine commuted the death sentence of an Ohio inmate with intellectual disabilities, changing the punishment to life in prison without parole.

Five other inmates have left death row since January, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records. Three were resentenced to life in prison by the courts, while two others died.

DeWine has effectively maintained a pause on executions during his time as governor. He has also questioned the practicality of a death penalty system in which executions are rarely carried out.

That position has drawn criticism from some Republicans who want Ohio to resume executions.

Senate President Rob McColley, a Republican from Napoleon, said some particularly heinous crimes warrant the death penalty, but he also emphasized the importance of ensuring the evidence is solid before carrying out a sentence.

State Representative Phil Plummer, a Republican from Dayton, has been working on legislation intended to restart executions. One proposal would allow Ohio to use nitrogen gas as an execution method.

Meanwhile, Governor-elect Amy Acton has said she plans to continue the state’s execution moratorium after taking office.

DeWine said he does not intend to commute every death sentence through a blanket order. Instead, he will likely begin with cases where the Ohio Parole Board has recommended clemency.

One of those cases involves Tyrone Noling. In August, the parole board recommended clemency, citing significant uncertainty surrounding his conviction. The board found that other potential suspects had not been investigated and that co-defendants who implicated Noling later recanted their statements.

DeWine’s review could give some Ohio death row inmates a chance to have their sentences reduced to life without parole, even as the broader debate over capital punishment continues in the state.