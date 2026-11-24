COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio’s job market showed signs of a rebound in October, with employers adding 13,500 jobs and the state’s labor force growing for the first time in nearly a year and a half. But the improvement comes with a major caveat: Ohio still has about 95,000 fewer people in its labor force than it did in May 2025.

New figures released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the U.S. Department of Labor show the state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.4% in October, unchanged from September. Ohio’s labor force participation rate edged up one-tenth of a percentage point to 61.3%, but remained below the national rate of 61.9%.

The October job gains followed revised September numbers. September employment estimates were adjusted upward by 1,100 jobs, although that still left the state down 3,900 jobs from August.

Molly Bryden, a researcher with Policy Matters Ohio, said the latest numbers suggest the state’s economy rebounded after signs of weakness in September. She said Ohio followed a national trend, with job growth exceeding economists’ expectations.

Government employment accounted for most of October’s gains. The public sector added 9,500 jobs, including 8,900 in local government, 400 in state government and 200 in federal government.

Private service industries added 2,700 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities accounted for 2,200 of those positions. Professional and business services gained 1,400 jobs, while leisure and hospitality added 1,100. Those increases were partly offset by a loss of 1,600 jobs in private education and health services.

Industries that produce goods added another 1,300 jobs, including 1,000 in construction and 300 in manufacturing. Gains in durable goods manufacturing helped offset losses in non-durable goods production.

Bryden said October’s gains more than made up for September’s job losses. But she pointed to the sharp increase in local government employment as an area that needs a closer look. Local government jobs have increased by an average of about 530 per month this year, and Bryden said temporary election-related hiring could be contributing to the latest jump.

A separate household survey also showed signs of improvement. Ohio’s labor force grew by 14,000 people in October. The number of employed Ohioans increased by 12,000, while the number of unemployed residents rose by 3,000. The figures do not add up precisely because of rounding.

It was the first reported increase in Ohio’s labor force since May 2025. But the state has lost significant ground during that period, with roughly 95,000 fewer Ohioans working or actively looking for work than a year and a half ago.

Bryden said it remains unclear whether October marks the beginning of a sustained recovery in the labor force or is simply a one-month increase.

And while the employment numbers improved, Policy Matters Ohio says other economic indicators point to continued financial pressure on working families.

Bryden cited rising energy costs, inflation and slow wage growth as factors weighing on household budgets and consumer confidence. She also pointed to increasing household credit card debt nationwide and a 17% year-over-year increase in Ohio’s share of delinquent mortgages and foreclosures.

She said those pressures raise concerns about the financial stability of Ohio families, even as the latest employment figures offer a more encouraging picture of the state’s economy.

Bryden said continued labor force growth — along with efforts to connect Ohioans with jobs that provide wages families can live on — will be important to sustaining the state’s economic recovery.