LIMA, Ohio (WOWO) — Holiday shoppers looking for online bargains are being warned to watch for fake websites, suspicious sellers and unexpected charges as criminals look to cash in on the busy shopping season.

The National Retail Federation estimates holiday sales will top $1 trillion this year, with a significant share of purchases taking place online.

Experts say shoppers should research unfamiliar sellers and be especially cautious about prices that seem too good to be true. Before entering payment information, consumers should also check that a website address begins with HTTPS and make sure they are on the legitimate retailer’s site.

Jessica Holliday, director of fraud at Superior Credit Union, says scammers often create websites with addresses that closely resemble those of legitimate businesses. A single misplaced or substituted letter can send shoppers to a fraudulent site.

Holliday says consumers should carefully check the spelling of the web address and make sure the checkout page is legitimate before submitting credit card information.

She also recommends checking bank and credit card statements after every online purchase.

Shoppers should confirm that the merchant name and amount charged match the transaction they authorized. Holliday warns that criminals operating fraudulent websites can advertise a small purchase price, then charge customers substantially more.

For example, a shopper might believe they’re paying $29.99, only to discover a $300 charge on their account.

The warning comes as internet fraud continues to cost consumers billions of dollars. FBI crime data shows nearly $21 billion was lost to internet fraud in 2025, approximately $4 billion more than the previous year.

Experts say taking a few moments to verify a website and review account activity can help shoppers avoid becoming another holiday-season fraud victim.