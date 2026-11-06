Ohio Judge Strikes Down More Provisions Tied to State’s Former Six-Week Abortion Ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO). An Ohio judge has struck down additional provisions of the state law that included its former six-week abortion ban, ruling the measures cannot be enforced separately from the ban itself.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the ruling October 29, finding that the remaining provisions of the 2019 Senate bill are unconstitutional and cannot stand independently.

The six-week ban, commonly called the “Heartbeat Ban,” had already been blocked. The latest decision addresses other parts of the same legislation, including requirements that medical professionals report tests detecting fetal cardiac activity to the Ohio Department of Health and document circumstances they believed qualified as exceptions to the ban.

Jenkins said those provisions were written to support and enforce the six-week restriction and cannot be separated from it.

In his decision, Jenkins described the provisions as “the same species” as the abortion ban, adding that they “cannot survive.”

“These measures were passed alongside the six-week ban to make it difficult, or impossible, to obtain abortion care in Ohio by placing providers at risk of criminal prosecution as well as professional and financial ruin,” Jenkins wrote.

The judge said the provisions were intended to “enforce, document, and define the six-week ban.” He also pointed to requirements that physicians record whether a patient’s health was a reason for an abortion, with possible disciplinary action by the State Medical Board for failing to maintain that documentation.

Jenkins said allowing those requirements to remain could leave doctors facing prison time for performing abortions that patients now have a constitutional right to obtain.

The case has been tied up in court since the six-week ban was enacted in 2019. At the time, the nationwide constitutional right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade remained in effect, and the law was challenged soon after passage.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost moved to have the legal block on the state law lifted. A federal court agreed, sending the dispute back into active litigation.

Jenkins ruled against the state in October 2022, and Ohio appealed. But while the case was before the Ohio Supreme Court, voters approved a state constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights in November 2023. The amendment passed with 57% of the vote.

The Ohio Supreme Court then dismissed the state’s appeal because of the change in law and returned the case to Franklin County.

Jenkins subsequently permanently blocked most of the law. The state appealed again, with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office declining to challenge the decision blocking the six-week ban but arguing that the other provisions should remain in effect.

The First District Court of Appeals ruled that the Franklin County court had authority to block multiple provisions within the same bill. However, it also agreed with the attorney general that the lower court needed to consider whether the remaining provisions could function independently before ruling on their constitutionality.

That sent the case back to Jenkins, who issued the October 29 decision addressing whether those provisions could survive without the six-week ban.

The latest ruling further limits the enforceability of the 2019 legislation. The source report did not identify any additional appeal or response from the state following the judge’s latest decision.