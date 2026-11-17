COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio lawmakers have approved legislation removing state restrictions on short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns and firearm suppressors, sending the measure to Governor Mike DeWine for consideration.

Senate Bill 214 passed the Ohio House 69-27 and the Senate 21-9 on November 10. The legislation would remove those firearms and accessories from Ohio’s list of prohibited dangerous ordnances, eliminating the need for certain federal background checks and transfer taxes previously required under state law.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Kyle Koehler of Springfield, now heads to DeWine’s desk, where the governor has 10 days, excluding Sundays, after receiving the legislation to sign or veto it according to WCMH.

The legislation comes after significant changes to federal firearms regulations involving the same weapons.

Under existing Ohio law, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns and suppressors are classified as dangerous ordnances. The category also includes explosives and other weapons such as nitroglycerin, rocket launchers, grenades and ballistic knives.

Ohio generally prohibits residents from possessing dangerous ordnances, with violations punishable as fifth-degree felonies.

However, state law previously allowed an exception for certain firearms and accessories when purchasers completed an enhanced federal background check and paid a $200 federal transfer tax.

Senate Bill 214 would remove the three firearm categories from Ohio’s dangerous ordnance classification, eliminating the state restrictions and the associated federal approval and tax requirements described under the previous framework.

Koehler said the legislation is intended to bring Ohio law into alignment with changes already made at the federal level.

“This bill simply aligns federal regulations with state law,” Koehler said during the November 10 hearing. “If an individual wants to own [a short-barreled rifle, short-barreled shotgun] or a suppressor, it is indeed not anything more than a firearm. It’s not a dangerous ordnance.”

The legislation follows an October announcement by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that it would no longer require individuals to obtain agency approval before acquiring short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns or firearm suppressors.

Earlier federal changes also played a role.

President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill eliminated the $200 federal tax on those items effective January 1, 2026. A federal judge subsequently ruled in August 2026 that the registration requirements could no longer be constitutionally enforced under Congress’s taxing power.

Those developments prompted Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson to urge state lawmakers last month to clarify Ohio’s firearms laws.

Wilson warned that confusion between state and federal requirements could lead otherwise law-abiding firearm owners to unknowingly violate Ohio law.

The legislation received support primarily from Republicans, with the vote largely divided along party lines. All Republicans voted in favor, while most Democrats opposed the measure.

Democratic Representative Darnell Brewer of Cleveland criticized lawmakers for spending time on the legislation while Ohio communities continue dealing with affordability concerns and gun violence.

Brewer characterized the measure as a culture-war gun bill and questioned why lawmakers were considering making certain firearms more accessible.

“We have children … who are dying from gun violence here in Ohio,” Brewer said. “But yet, we are here, I am standing here — we are debating how to make it more accessible for guns in Ohio. Where are our priorities?”

Democratic Representative Mark Sigrist of Grove City was among six Democrats who supported the bill.

Sigrist argued that the legislation makes a limited adjustment to state law to account for changes in the federal regulatory system.

“I believe we should be thoughtful about the laws we put in place, make sure they are consistent and clear, and keep the focus on policies that protect Ohioans and their communities,” Sigrist said.

“Passing SB 214 today aligns Ohio law with these federal developments and restores key Second Amendment protections for responsible citizens across our state.”

Senate Bill 214 was introduced in June 2025, as Congress was considering changes to federal firearms regulations.

Several gun-rights organizations testified in support of the proposal, including the National Rifle Association, Ohio Gun Owners and the National Shooting Sports Foundation. According to the report, no opponents testified against the legislation.

Short-barreled rifles and shotguns are firearms with barrels below specific length thresholds established under federal law. Suppressors, also commonly called silencers, attach to a firearm’s muzzle and reduce the sound produced when a gun is fired.

The weapons and accessories have historically been regulated under the National Firearms Act of 1934. The ATF has cited concerns about their potential use in gang-related crimes as part of the historical justification for those regulations.

With Senate Bill 214 now awaiting action by DeWine, Ohio’s governor will decide whether to sign the legislation into law or veto it.