Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for child exploitation offenses

BRYAN, Ohio — A Williams County man has been sentenced to life in prison following convictions for kidnapping, child endangering and offenses involving child sexual abuse material.

Steven M. Jordan was sentenced Oct. 26 in Williams County Common Pleas Court to an aggregate prison term of 25 years and 11 months to life, according to Williams County Prosecuting Attorney Katherine J. Zartman.

The sentence follows a recommendation from the parties involved in the case. Jordan will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years and 11 months. He received 164 days of jail-time credit and will be subject to five years of post-release control if released. He is classified as a Tier II sex offender.

During the sentencing hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Emil G. Gravelle III outlined the facts behind the offenses to which Jordan pleaded guilty, including the harm caused to the children and victims depicted in images and videos.

Jordan also agreed to forfeit electronic devices seized during the investigation, including cellphones and computer equipment.

Investigating agencies included the FBI, Bryan Police Department, Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, Williams County Job and Family Services and the Williams County Victim Assistance Program.