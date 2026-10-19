Ohio Move Over Law: Troopers Involved in 11 Crashes as More Than 70 ODOT Vehicles, Workers Are Hit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have been involved in 11 move-over-related crashes this year, while more than 70 Ohio Department of Transportation vehicles, pieces of equipment or workers have been hit statewide. AAA, law enforcement and roadside safety officials are urging drivers to move over or slow down when approaching vehicles displaying flashing lights.

The renewed warning comes ahead of National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 17, as officials work to prevent crashes involving emergency responders, tow truck operators and highway crews working alongside busy roads.

Video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows how quickly a traffic stop or roadside emergency can turn dangerous. In some footage, troopers jump out of the path of passing vehicles. Other recordings show patrol cruisers being sideswiped by trucks.

No officers were injured in the crashes shown in the video. In a separate incident, however, two Licking County sheriff’s deputies were taken to a hospital following a crash.

Ohio’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over when it is possible to do so safely or slow down when approaching stationary vehicles displaying flashing lights. The law is intended to give first responders and roadside workers more room and reduce the risk of passing vehicles striking them.

AAA is working with safety officials and law enforcement to raise awareness about the law, including among drivers who may not understand the requirement or fail to recognize the risks facing people working along the roadway.

“It is required by law that people move over or slow down,” Chelsea Sick with AAA said. She added that some drivers may not know the law or may not be thinking about the people working on the side of the road.

Sick stressed that roadside workers are family members and loved ones who deserve to return home safely after their shifts.

“You know, they are parents, they are sisters, brothers, they are children. And it’s so important that we make sure that they get home at the end of the day,” Sick said.

The crashes involving troopers and ODOT crews underscore the dangers faced by people responding to emergencies, assisting stranded motorists and maintaining Ohio’s roads. Even a momentary lapse in attention can put workers and passing drivers at risk.

Officials are asking motorists to stay alert, watch for emergency vehicles and roadside crews, and provide as much space as safely possible when passing. Drivers who cannot safely change lanes should slow down as required by law.

With National Move Over Day approaching, AAA and safety officials say following the law is a simple step that can help prevent serious injuries and save lives.