Ohio State Highway Patrol honors trooper and dispatcher of the year in Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recognizing two employees at its Van Wert Post for outstanding service throughout 2026.

Trooper Thomas J. Arnott has been named the Van Wert Post’s 2026 Trooper of the Year, while Melissa D. Vermillion has been selected as Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Dispatch Center.

Arnott was chosen by fellow officers for his leadership, professionalism, work ethic and commitment to serving the public.

Originally from Clio, Michigan, Arnott joined the Highway Patrol in 2017 as a member of the 162nd Academy Class. He graduated from the University of Northwestern Ohio with a degree in Diesel Technology.

Arnott currently serves as a Field Training Officer and has previously received awards for physical fitness and safe driving. He lives in Mercer County with his family.

Vermillion, who joined the Highway Patrol in 2016, was recognized for her technical knowledge, teamwork and courteous service to the public.

A graduate of Bath High School, Vermillion serves as a Field Training Dispatcher and resides in Darke County with her family.

Both Arnott and Vermillion are now eligible for district and statewide Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year honors.

Those awards will be announced at a later date.