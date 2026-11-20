BEREA, Ohio (WOWO) – As Thanksgiving travel picks up next week, the Ohio Turnpike and Ohio State Highway Patrol are urging motorists to make safety a priority on the road.

Drivers are encouraged to buckle up, avoid distractions, drive sober, stay alert and obey posted speed limits as they travel to visit family and friends.

Construction activity in work zones along the Ohio Turnpike will be limited from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29. At least two lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions will remain open throughout the holiday travel period.

During the 2025 Thanksgiving travel period, the Ohio Turnpike recorded approximately 954,000 vehicle transactions from Tuesday through Sunday, with more than 57 million vehicle miles traveled.

Officials are also reminding drivers to prepare for changing winter weather conditions. Motorists encountering snowplows should slow down, give crews room to work and maintain a safe distance.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission will also partner with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other organizations for a customer appreciation event Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Middle Ridge Service Plaza at milepost 139.5 westbound in Amherst. The event will promote roadway safety ahead of Thanksgiving.

Motorists who encounter impaired or reckless drivers, or those stranded along the roadway, are encouraged to safely contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol by calling #677.