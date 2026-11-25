TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — Holiday shoppers are expected to spend more than a trillion dollars this season — and scammers are looking for their share. The Ohio Department of Commerce is warning consumers to watch for fake deals, bogus delivery alerts and other schemes as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday approach.

The National Retail Federation expects November and December holiday sales to reach approximately $1.013 trillion, a 4.2% increase from last year. It would be the first time holiday spending has topped the trillion-dollar mark.

But the surge in shopping comes as online crime continues to cost Americans billions. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reports Americans lost $20.87 billion to internet crime in 2025, up 25% from the previous year. Ohio ranked 13th nationally, with more than $421 million in reported losses.

The Commerce Department’s Division of Financial Institutions says consumers should stick with trusted retailers and familiar websites, rather than clicking on unfamiliar advertisements or unexpected links in shipping notifications.

Shoppers should check that a website is secure before entering payment information, use strong and unique passwords for shopping accounts, and consider using a credit card instead of a debit card. Credit cards generally offer additional protections against fraudulent charges.

Gift cards also deserve a close inspection before purchase. Officials recommend checking for signs of tampering, while regularly reviewing bank and credit card statements can help catch unauthorized transactions quickly.

The department is also warning consumers about payment demands involving gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers or payment apps. An unexpected seller or caller insisting on one of those payment methods is a major red flag according to WTOL.

Other common schemes include fake social media advertisements, phony flash sales designed to pressure shoppers into acting immediately, and phishing emails or text messages pretending to come from retailers, banks or delivery companies.

Package theft is another concern during the holidays. Consumers can reduce the risk by scheduling deliveries for times when someone will be home or directing packages to a secure location, such as a workplace or lock box.

Anyone who believes they’ve been scammed should contact their bank and credit card companies immediately to secure accounts and check for unauthorized transactions. They should also change passwords on affected accounts and continue monitoring for suspicious activity.

Consumers can place a free, one-year fraud alert by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. If money was stolen, officials recommend filing a police report and reporting the incident to the Federal Trade Commission, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The department’s bottom-line advice: If a holiday deal looks too good to be true, take a closer look before handing over your money or personal information.