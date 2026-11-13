Ohio woman loses $10,000 to romance scammers, warns others about online schemes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) – An Ohio woman is warning others about online romance scams after losing $10,000 to people who pretended to be celebrities and used promises of companionship to gain her trust.

The woman, who is in her 70s and asked to remain anonymous, told WTVG in Toledo that scammers showered her with compliments and promises of love before asking for personal information and money.

She described a tactic known as love-bombing, in which scammers use affection and attention to build trust with their victims.

The woman said she spends much of her time alone because of a heart condition and has lost friends and family members over the years.

The contact began after she commented on social media posts about an actor she liked. She said people then contacted her while pretending to be the actor, including someone claiming to be actor Jason Momoa.

The scammers eventually began asking for money, including through gift cards.

The woman told WTVG she lost $10,000 over the past year and is now two months behind on rent. She has filed a police report and is receiving assistance from a case manager at the area Office on Aging.

Romance scam losses increase

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the FBI reported that Americans age 60 and older lost $584 million to romance scams in 2025. That represents a 50% increase from the previous year.

The attorney general’s office said actual losses are likely higher because many scams go unreported.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson has launched a hotline for people who believe they or a loved one may be the victim of a romance scam. The office will review information for signs of fraud and connect victims with available resources.

The woman hopes sharing her experience will help others recognize the warning signs before losing money.

She urged people who may be feeling lonely to build other friendships rather than trusting strangers who contact them online.

How to report a romance scam

Ohio residents who suspect they or a loved one may be involved in a romance scam can contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office hotline at 1-855-961-SCAM (1-855-961-7226).