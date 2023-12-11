Ohio’s Week-Long White-Tailed Deer Gun Hunting Season Concluded Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — According to The Department of Natural Resources, 70,118 deer were taken.

That’s down slightly from last year’s 71,931.

During the deer gun week, hunters checked 25,044 antlered deer (36% of the harvest) and 45,074 antlerless deer (64%), a category which includes does and button bucks.

According to The Crescent News, hunters in Defiance County checked the most deer by far among local counties with 907, slightly higher than the three-year average (903).

In the 2023 deer season, archery and firearms hunters had taken a total of 167,732 deer through Sunday.

In a recent report by the Wildlife Management Institute, hunters generated $1.9 billion in economic spending in Ohio.

The complete list of deer taken during the gun season week for all 88 Ohio counties, with their three-year average in parentheses, follows:

Adams: 967 (1,037); Allen: 458 (399); Ashland: 1,420 (1,473); Ashtabula: 2,189 (2,064); Athens: 1,083 (1,277); Auglaize: 476 (440); Belmont: 1,345 (1,199); Brown: 832 (937); Butler: 276 (344); Carroll: 1,864 (1,777); Champaign: 487 (479); Clark: 232 (214); Clermont: 583 (689); Clinton: 307 (232); Columbiana: 1,464 (1,383); Coshocton: 2,441 (2,380); Crawford: 631 (653); Cuyahoga: 53 (46); Darke: 344 (343); Defiance: 907 (903); Delaware: 427 (426); Erie: 297 (317); Fairfield: 663 (774); Fayette: 144 (136); Franklin: 189 (169); Fulton: 435 (396); Gallia: 1,023 (1,136); Geauga: 753 (633); Greene: 216 (258); Guernsey: 1,798 (1,902); Hamilton: 114 (146); Hancock: 646 (644); Hardin: 540 (608); Harrison: 1,533 (1,365); Henry: 431 (462); Highland: 1,008 (1,119); Hocking: 1,004 (1,111); Holmes: 1,507 (1,605); Huron: 1,153 (1,168); Jackson: 937 (1,018); Jefferson: 1,088 (890); Knox: 1,880 (1,979); Lake: 203 (175); Lawrence: 655 (689); Licking: 1,570 (1,772); Logan: 740 (785); Lorain: 735 (730); Lucas: 114 (129); Madison: 159 (209); Mahoning: 621 (589); Marion: 344 (395); Medina: 683 (727); Meigs: 1,049 (1,221); Mercer: 400 (406); Miami: 261 (255); Monroe: 1,184 (1,145); Montgomery: 163 (197); Morgan: 1,294 (1,333); Morrow: 746 (697); Muskingum: 2,076 (2,173); Noble: 1,215 (1,288); Ottawa: 191 (180); Paulding: 563 (564); Perry: 1,046 (1,130); Pickaway: 335 (267); Pike: 647 (677); Portage: 685 (694); Preble: 323 (327); Putnam: 462 (406); Richland: 1,357 (1,378); Ross: 959 (1,090); Sandusky: 322 (336); Scioto: 718 (761); Seneca: 970 (908); Shelby: 452 (429); Stark: 1,040 (970); Summit: 210 (207); Trumbull: 1,446 (1,202); Tuscarawas: 2,260 (2,240); Union: 398 (390); Van Wert: 300 (277); Vinton: 590 (854); Warren: 259 (325); Washington: 1,582 (1,491); Wayne: 917 (882); Williams: 733 (739); Wood: 413 (370); Wyandot: 583 (782).