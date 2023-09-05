September 5, 2023
One arrested after increased police presence in north Fort Wayne

by Ian Randall0
(Photo Supplied/Indiana State Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested Tuesday morning after an increased police presence in north Fort Wayne.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Fox Valley Run, near Lima and Carroll roads, around 9:30 a.m. A domestic incident between a man and woman resulted in the woman being allegedly battered.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Jon Douglas Raney, refused to cooperate with police and would not exit the home or answer his phones. This resulted in an increased officer response in the area from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and state police.

Shortly before 11 a.m., after calls over a loud speaker, Raney exited the home and surrendered to officers. He was taken to the Allen County Jail and booked on a single charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.

